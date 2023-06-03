CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $60.11 and last traded at $60.69, with a volume of 378290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.51.

Specifically, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

CF Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CF Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 934,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CF Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,108,000 after acquiring an additional 277,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,662,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,437,000 after acquiring an additional 117,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

