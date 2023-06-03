Chewy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 110,174 call options on the company. This is an increase of 313% compared to the average daily volume of 26,687 call options.

Chewy Stock Down 0.9 %

CHWY opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.85 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.