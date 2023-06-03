Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.25

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 41929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 159,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

