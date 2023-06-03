CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 51,265 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,265 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 58.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 1.9 %

Sysco stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

