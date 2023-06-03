CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,161 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of Elastic worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Elastic by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 5.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

