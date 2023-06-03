CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $5.73 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HCA. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $274.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.44.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

