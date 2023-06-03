CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $8.75 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 34,549 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $215.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.84.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

