CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,562 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 8.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 84,525,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733,618 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,990,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,180 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 16,638,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,844,000 after purchasing an additional 740,718 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after purchasing an additional 403,231 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.0329 dividend. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

