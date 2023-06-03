CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 42,678 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,678 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $111.57 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $131.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

