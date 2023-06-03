CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in United Rentals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in United Rentals by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in United Rentals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in United Rentals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI opened at $361.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.12 and its 200 day moving average is $383.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

