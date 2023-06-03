Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 838.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.21.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

