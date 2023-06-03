Citigroup Lowers Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target to GBX 200

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.53) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Virgin Money UK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of CYBBF opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.29.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

