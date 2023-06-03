Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $21.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

