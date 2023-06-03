Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CLPBY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coloplast A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.28.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.