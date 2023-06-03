Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth $131,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 11.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COLB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $22.07 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

