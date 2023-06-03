Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 4,639 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $174.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.73. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $176.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,111,633. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.