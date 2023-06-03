Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,387 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $476.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $238.43 and a 1 year high of $503.48.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.