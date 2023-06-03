Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,436 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $211.19 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.