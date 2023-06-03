Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 39,560 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,487,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,387,000 after buying an additional 49,442 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,435,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,467,000 after buying an additional 194,447 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.