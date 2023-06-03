Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after buying an additional 1,656,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 188.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,744,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,811,000 after acquiring an additional 214,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Summit Insights raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

ON opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.25. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

