Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,441,000 after purchasing an additional 47,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 530,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.6 %

ODFL opened at $319.67 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.70 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

