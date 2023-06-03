Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.10% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,358,000 after buying an additional 1,290,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 702,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 574,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,257,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,303,000 after purchasing an additional 502,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 0.4 %

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $56.80.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Monday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

