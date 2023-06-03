Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,937.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

