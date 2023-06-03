Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,067 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,936,000 after buying an additional 846,158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,632,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,177,000 after acquiring an additional 819,573 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,551,000 after acquiring an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,643,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.11 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

