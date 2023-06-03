Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.26% of Northwest Natural worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 104,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Maxim Group lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $40,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

See Also

