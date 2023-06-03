Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after acquiring an additional 931,097 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 157,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

NYSE PPG opened at $139.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

