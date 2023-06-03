Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CubeSmart Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

CUBE opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $51.08.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.45%.

CubeSmart Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.