Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 19,721 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,419 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of SM Energy worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,538,000. American Trust boosted its position in SM Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 350,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 4.41. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,777.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

