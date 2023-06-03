Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 41,147 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,147 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,371,000 after acquiring an additional 245,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Copart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Copart by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,232,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,709,000 after buying an additional 2,034,779 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

