Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 4,710 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 173.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $28.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

