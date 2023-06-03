Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 6,656 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 82.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after purchasing an additional 932,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,203,000 after purchasing an additional 421,530 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,878,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,598,000 after purchasing an additional 420,319 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,284. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE DHI opened at $112.02 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $112.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.72.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

