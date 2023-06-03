Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 9,197 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 81,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $84.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $85.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

