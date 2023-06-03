Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,359,000 after acquiring an additional 978,419 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 16,307.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 777,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,219,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $13,296,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 611,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after buying an additional 222,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 149.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 214,630 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $64.65 on Friday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Recommended Stories

