Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

NYSE:ANET opened at $162.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.35 and a 200-day moving average of $140.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,204 shares of company stock valued at $56,412,199 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

