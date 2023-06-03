Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,597,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,985,000 after buying an additional 90,616 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.77 and a 200 day moving average of $147.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.