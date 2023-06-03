CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.97

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 582413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Several research firms have commented on COMM. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $969.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 16,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $74,998.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 246,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,563.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 16,094 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $74,998.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,563.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 92,249 shares of company stock worth $437,188. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 2,089.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

