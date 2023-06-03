Compass Group PLC Plans Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1666 per share on Monday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Compass Group Stock Down 0.9 %

CMPGY stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMPGY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.57) to GBX 2,300 ($28.42) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,625 ($20.08) to GBX 1,675 ($20.70) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.95) to GBX 2,385 ($29.47) in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.33) to GBX 2,130 ($26.32) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.57) to GBX 2,200 ($27.19) in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,148.33.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

