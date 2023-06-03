Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Receives $9.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.05.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Insider Activity at Compass Therapeutics
In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 10,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,021,873 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,712.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %
CMPX stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.71.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
