Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Receives $9.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Compass Therapeutics

In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 10,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,021,873 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,712.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 782,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 326,936 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 508.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 382,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 319,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 93,315 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMPX stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.