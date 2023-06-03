Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 14,623 Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Powell Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 472,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $987,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 308,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POWL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

In related news, Director John David White sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $29,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $731.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.94. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

