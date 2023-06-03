Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 16,898 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 472,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GH opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.41. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

