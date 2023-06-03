Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,749 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,158,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,487,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,998,000 after buying an additional 1,145,785 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Qifu Technology Dividend Announcement

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Qifu Technology Profile

Qifu Technology. Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company’s proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

