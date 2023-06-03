Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,203 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $1,186,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,586.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,583 shares of company stock worth $7,895,427. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

