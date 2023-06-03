Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Price Performance
Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.94.
About Contango Oil & Gas
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.