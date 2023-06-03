Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,176 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $23.90 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

