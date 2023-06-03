Creative Planning Acquires 11,518 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL opened at $18.66 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.