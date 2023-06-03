Creative Planning Acquires 12,309 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Trex by 442.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 24.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Trex Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of TREX opened at $55.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $66.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.