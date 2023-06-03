Creative Planning Acquires 229 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,783 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $574,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $67,409,000 after purchasing an additional 970,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 390,381 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $62.21 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $85.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

