Creative Planning Acquires 2,702 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,276 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $206.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.98 and a 200 day moving average of $182.86. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 530.12 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.77 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.92.

In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,435,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,246 shares of company stock worth $6,254,230 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

