Creative Planning Acquires 2,962 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.