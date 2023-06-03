Creative Planning Boosts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PPL by 50.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,358,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,631,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

